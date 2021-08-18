Kolkata Airport officials receive call threatening to hijack plane

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata on Wednesday received a phone call threatening to hijack a plane.

At 6:50 pm on Wednesday, Kolkata Airport received a call from an unidentified person who threatened to hijack an Air India plane. Following this, the airport authorities reported the matter to the police. Kolkata Police started an investigation immediately.

"A local person called up the station manager of Air India and threatened to hijack an Air India plane. Air India officials informed the aviation security at the airport and the local police about the hijack threat. The local police have started an investigation against the unidentified person. After investigation, it was found that the caller was mentally challenged," a Kolkata Airport Official told ANI.

( With inputs from ANI )

