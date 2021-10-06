Kolkata Metro to change train timings during Durga Puja

Kolkata Metro will change the timings of train operations on the occasion of Durga Puja from October 12 to October 14.

During the following days, the first trains will leave from terminal stations at 10 AM while the last trains at 11 PM.

The festival season will commence with Navratri starting in October and Durga Puja being celebrated during the same time. Following that Dussehra will fall on October 15 and Diwali on November 4.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor