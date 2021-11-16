Kolkata sessions court grants bail to TMC leaders in Narada scam

Kolkata city sessions court on Tuesday granted interim bail to West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader MLA Madan Mitra, and Ex-Mayor Sovan Chatterjee in the Narada scam on the bond of Rs. 20,000.

The next date for them to appear physically is January 28.

Earlier on May 10, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has sanctioned the prosecution of Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee in the Narada scam being investigated by the CBI.

Journalist Mathew Samuel of Narada News, a web portal, had conducted a Narada sting operation in 2014 wherein some people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of favours.

The four arrested politicians were ministers in the Mamata Banerjee government at that time. Ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections in West Bengal, the sting operation was made public.

( With inputs from ANI )

