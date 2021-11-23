Kripal Singh Parmar quits as Himachal Pradesh BJP vice president

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kripal Singh Parmar on Tuesday resigned from the post of Himachal Pradesh BJP vice president.

Speaking briefly to ANI, Parmar said, "I was being neglected in the party for the past few years."

This comes just months before Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

