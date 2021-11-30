K'taka man gets 7 yrs RI in 2014 kidnap, rape case

Dakshina Kannada, Nov 30 A local court on Tuesday awarded seven years rigorous imprisonment to a man for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in this Karnataka district.

Irfan (28), a resident of Kotekar village in Mangaluru taluk has also been fined an amount of Rs 15,000 in the incident which took place in 2014.

The accused had kidnapped the college going minor girl and locked her up in a lodge where he assaulted her sexually. He had got introduced to the girl over the phone and was forcing her to marry him.

He had kidnapped the victim when she was on her way to college to take her examination near Natikal village in a car and took her to a lodge in neighboring district Chikkamagaluru. He locked her up and sexually assaulted her. He had also threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anybody.

The girl's parents had complained the matter to Ullal police which arrested Irfan and filed a charge sheet against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

Judge Savithri B Bhat gave the order of punishment and public prosecutor C. Venkataramanaswamy argued for the victim.

