K'taka: Outgoing British envoy expresses gratitude towards Ashwatha Narayana for cooperation in collaborative engagements
By ANI | Published: October 7, 2021 07:32 PM2021-10-07T19:32:19+5:302021-10-07T19:40:07+5:30
The outgoing British Deputy High Commissioner (Bengaluru) Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford on Thursday expressed his gratitude towards Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana for his cooperation in various collaborative engagements.
In a meeting held here at Vikasa Soudha today, Pilmore-Bedford and Narayana held a discussion on the collaborative engagements in cyber security, telecom, research and development, electric vehicle policy, vaccine research and development.
The meeting served as a farewell to the British envoy who is scheduled to head back to the UK.
Notably, back in October 2019, Pilmore-Bedford and Narayana had played a major role in identifying four areas of collaboration- Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, Waste Management, and Traffic Congestion.
Besides, they had also launched the 'Go Global' programme two years back to support early-stage tech startups and initiated discussions to set up regulatory sandboxes in collaboration.
During Pilmore-Bedford's tenure, the companies from Britain participated in the technical flagship event 'Bengaluru Tech Summit- BTS' in large numbers.
Katy Budge, Minister Counsellor, British High Commission, New Delhi, was also present in the meeting.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor