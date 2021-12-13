L-G Manoj Sinha condemns 'cowardly' terrorist attack on J-K police bus

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on a Jammu and Kashmir police bus and expressed his condolences towards those who lost their lives in the incident.

"Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on Jammu and Kashmir Police bus in Srinagar. My homage to our brave martyred police personnel. We are committed to ensure that perpetrators are punished. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," tweeted the office of the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

"Directed the concerned authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured. I pray for their speedy recovery. Our police and security forces are determined to neutralize the evil forces of terrorism," the tweet further read.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar today toldthat as many as 25 personnel were attacked by 2-3 three terrorists. "14 of them were injured, of which 2 were killed in action and 12 out of danger. One terrorist who was shot managed to flee. Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)'s offshoot, Kashmir Tigers has claimed responsibility. We are monitoring the situation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought details on the terror attack in Zewan, Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of two police personnel and left 12 others injured.

The Prime Minister also expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the personnel killed in action.

"PM Narendra Modi has sought details on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also expressed condolences to the families of those security personnel who have been martyred in the attack," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Terrorists had fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

One ASI and a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries in the attack.

The injured personnel have been evacuated to an Army Hospital where they are undergoing treatment, according to Kashmir Zone Police.

( With inputs from ANI )

