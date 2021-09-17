Labourer shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

A labourer was shot dead by unidentified terrorists in the Nehama area Kulgam district, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Friday.

"Terrorists shot dead a labourer from Bihar at Nehama, Kulgam district in South Kashmir. Security forces rushed to the area," informed the police.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, a policeman succumbed to injuries after being shot at by terrorists in the Kulgam district, as per the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

( With inputs from ANI )

