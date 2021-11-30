Ladakh: Umla becomes 12th village of Leh to get water supply in each household

Umla became the 12th village of Leh that has tap water supply in each of its 25-odd households even in sub-zero temperature under Jal Jeevan Mission.

A villager said, "Earlier during winters, we had no option but to fetch water from streams by breaking ice layer. Now, we have heard that administered has dug up almost 8 feet to extract water. We have heard that the deeper we go under the ground, the water remains warmer."

Another villager said, "It was very difficult during winter. Earlier, during winters, the snow would be around 4 feet. All the water taps in the village would be covered with snow, so we had to go to streams to fetch water."

( With inputs from ANI )

