Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Accused Ashish Mishra's relative refutes claims of him fleeing to Nepal

A relative of Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and son of Minister of State (MoS) Ajay Misha Teni, on Friday denied the speculations about Ashish fleeing to Nepal and said that he will appear before the police today.

Speaking to media persons here, Ashish Mishra's relative Abhijaat Mishra said, "He is currently here (in Lakhimpur Kheri) and he will cooperate with the investigation."

"He will not run away and will face the special investigation team (SIT). I cannot say when he will appear before the police, but he will definitely come today," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh police, on Thursday, pasted a notice outside the residence of Ajay Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri, asking his son Ashish Mishra to appear before it today in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested two accused in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The arrested persons have been identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey.

A total of eight people died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Ajay Mishra.

It has been alleged that Ashish ran his car over the protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

