Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Allegations against me are baseless, says Ashish Mishra Teni

Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, on Sunday said that the allegations against him regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri incident are baseless and that he was not present at the scene of the incident.

Denying the allegations put against him, Teni said that he was attending an event at Banbirpur at the time of the incident.

"...Some unruly elements attacked our workers, killed 4-5 of them. I was in Banbirpur from 9 am till the end...I have not been at the (incident) spot for two days...It could be that they don't like me and using politics...," Ashish Mishra Teni told ANI.

"Allegations against me are completely baseless and I demand judicial inquiry of this matter and culprits should get punished," he added.

He further alleged, "Our three vehicles went to receive Deputy Chief Minister for an event. On their way, some miscreants pelted stones, set cars on fire, and killed our 3-4 workers by thrashing them with sticks".

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri Arun Kumar Singh confirmed eight deaths including four farmers and four occupants of the vehicle(s) that allegedly ran over the farmers.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

"My son wasn't present at the spot. There were miscreants who attacked workers with sticks and swords. If my son would've been there, he wouldn't have come out alive.

During the Lakhimpur Kheri visit, our workers came to receive us amid farmers' protest. Some miscreants from agitating farmers started stone pelting on the car and injured our driver. Due to this, our car got imbalanced and 2 people died coming under it. After this, our 3 workers were killed and cars were set on fire," Teni toldin a phone call.

"They've killed people and damaged and torched cars. We have video evidence," he added.

He said that "four of our (BJP workers) workers were killed" and asserted that cases under section 302 will be lodged against the culprits.

( With inputs from ANI )

