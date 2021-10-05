Lakhimpur Kheri incident: 'Democracy in under lockdown in UP', says Brinda Karat

Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member and senior party leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday condemned the FIR registered against Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and 10 other political leaders, who were headed to meet the kin of victims in Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 and said that the "democracy in Uttar Pradesh is under lockdown."

"Government led by Yogi Adityanath has put the democracy under lockdown in the state. Farmers were killed in such a brutal way in Lakhimpur Kheri as car mowed down farmers and those who are going to express solidarity and sympathy with the farmers are being arrested by saying that they are disturbing peace. This is a lockdown of democracy in Uttar Pradesh and I completely condemn this act," she said while speaking totoday.

Uttar Pradesh police today registered FIR against 11 people including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leaders Deependra Hooda and Ajay Kumar Lallu for disturbing the peace.

"These are false cases and should be immediately withdrawn," said the CPI(M) leader.

As many as eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, the police had said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had on Sunday issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra Teni, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

However, both the minister and his son refuted SKM's allegations.

Karat further demanded immediate dismissal of the Minister of State saying that "for as long as he is on the minister's post, justice cannot be brought."

"It is clear in the video that it was an official convoy and it mowed down the farmers. Even after this, if the minister is defending this, then it is clear that he is not fit for the post," she added.

"There is prima facie evidence of hate and provocative speech made by the minister. Now he is justifying his acts and his deeds. Clearly, there can be no justice as long as the minister remains insensitive as a minister in the Home Affairs Ministry. He has to be removed from that ministry only then will the real evidence come out," Karat stressed.

The state government on Monday announced a judicial inquiry under a retired high court judge in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident stating that an FIR has been registered based on farmers' complaints.

But perhaps, the CPI(M) leader emphasised on the importance of an enquiry under a sitting judge of the court.

"An enquiry under sitting judge is always much better. The problem here is that the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is not interested in the truth. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also completely silent. They are interested in locking down democracy and concealing the truth," she said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor