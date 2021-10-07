Lakhimpur Kheri Incident: "How many people were arrested in Lakhimpur violence case?"; SC asks Yogi govt

In Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur district, the Supreme Court took cognizance of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, a car crash during a farmers' agitation and the violence that erupted after the accident. During the hearing on the petition, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh. It also asked how many people were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in the Lakhimpur violence case.

Garima Prasad represented the Uttar Pradesh government during the hearing of the petition in the Supreme Court. An FIR has been registered in the Lakhimpur violence case. An inquiry team headed by a retired High Court judge has also been appointed, the court was informed. After this, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court N. V. Ramana has instructed the Yogi government to submit a detailed report serving the notice.

How many people were arrested in Lakhimpur violence case, what action has been taken so far, the apex court has directed to submit a detailed report in this regard. The mother of Lovepreet Singh, who died in the violence, should be helped as much as possible, the court told the Yogi government.

Meanwhile, a total of eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur violence, including BJP workers, a driver and a journalist. The Yogi government has not arrested anyone since the incident. Opposition groups called for the resignation of Home Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, but farmers' leaders warned of a nationwide agitation. On the other hand, Rs 45 lakh has been announced for the farmers killed and Rs 10 lakh for the injured in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.