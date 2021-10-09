Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MoS Teni reaches his residence, son Ashish Mishra to appear before police today

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni reached his residence in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday.

Teni's son Ashish Mishra will appear before Uttar Pradesh Police for questioning at 11 am on Saturday in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence where eight people lost their lives. He was earlier summoned by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection to the probe in the matter.

Earlier, on Friday, Ajay Mishra Teni had said that his son was unable to report to police due to health reasons.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday pasted another notice outside the residence of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri asking his son Ashish Mishra to appear before it on October 9.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him. However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

Two accused identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

