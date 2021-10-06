Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MVA govt calls for bandh in Maharashtra on October 11

Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has called for a statewide bandh on October 11 in view of Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh.

After a state Cabinet meeting today senior Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state chief Jayant Patil informed the media that on October 11 the Cabinet has decided to hold 'Maharashtra Bandh' to mark their protest against the central government over Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Patil further added that the incidents remind him of the "Jallianwala Bagh massacre." He also said that in light of standing in solidarity with farmers, they are observing this bandh. "During the bandh, only essential services will operate," he noted.

Earlier in the cabinet meeting, the Maharashtra state cabinet minister today passed a resolution to express its condolences over the unfortunate death of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh. Cabinet ministers also observed two minutes of silence and paid tributes to the deceased farmers.

Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil had tabled the resolution which was being seconded by Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Industry Minister and Senior Shiv Sena leaders Subhash Desai. The MVA is a coalition of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena. All three parties and their allied partners will participate in the bandh, noted Patil.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh that took place on October 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

