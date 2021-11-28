Lalu Yadav under treatment, blood sugar level fluctuating, says his son Tejashwi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday informed that his father and party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is undergoing treatment with blood sugar level fluctuating.

"He (RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav) complained of fever and weakness on November 26. He was taken to AIIMS, Delhi. He is undergoing treatment. His sugar level is fluctuating," Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav told reporters in Patna.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical science (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Friday after he complained of fever.

The RJD chief had returned to Bihar last month after over 3 years.

The Jharkhand High Court, earlier in April, granted bail to Yadav.

The former Bihar Chief Minister, who was earlier undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for two years, was shifted to AIIMS, New Delhi in January.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor