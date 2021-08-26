Landslide blocks NH-3 in HP's Mandi district

A landslide near Pandoh in Mandi District on Thursday has led to the NH-3 being blocked.

Ashish Sharma, ASP, Mandi, said the landslide has blocked the Chandigarh-Manali Highway (NH-3) and the road has been damaged.

It has been closed for now and the restoration will begin soon, the ASP further said.

The District administration has deployed the forest and NHAI team at the spot.

No casualties have been reported in the incident till now.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor