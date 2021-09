Landslide blocks road, boulders fall on Mahila Mandal Bhawan in Himachal Pradesh's Nankhari

After heavy rainfall and landslide, boulders fell on and damaged the Mahila Mandal Bhawan in Punan village of the Nankhari region of the Shimla district.

"Due to heavy rainfall and landslide in the region, the road connecting Nankhari to Khammadi has been blocked due to the landslide. No injuries reported so far and the road would be restored tomorrow," said Lalit Gautam, Naib Tehsildar, Nankhari Tehsil.

The Punan village Panchayat Pradhan, Ranjana Chauhan said that three families of the village have been shifted to local Tehsil Bhawan as rocks and landslide continues in the region.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor