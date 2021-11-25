Lanjhi forest attack: NIA searches premises of suspect in MP

New Delhi, Nov 25 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of a suspect in Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh in connection with the Lanjhi forest IED blast case in Jharkhand in March this year.

The NIA stated that the agency has carried out searches at the premises of the accused in Banshukli Chauraha in Shahdol district.

During the search, a mobile phone, a handwritten diary and other incriminating materials were seized.

The case was originally registered at the Toklo police station in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district in March under several sections of IPC, UAPA, Explosive Substance Act, and CLA Act relating to the IED blast at Lanjhi forest area, which resulted in the deaths of three personnel of Jharkhand Jaguar, besides causing grievous injuries to three others, including one ASI/RO of CRPF.

The NIA took over the probe on March 24 and on September 7 the probe agency had filed a chargesheet against 19 accused.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the agency added.

