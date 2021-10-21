Large crowd gathers as Taj Mahal reopens for night viewing on Sharad Purnima

On the occasion of Sharad Purnima, the Taj Mahal, which is made of white marble and shines during moon night, was reopened for visitors at night.

Talking to ANI, Dr Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist said, "Taj Mahal, which is made up of white marble and shines during moon night, especially on Sharad Purnima and to witness Taj Mahal at that time for any tourist is a unique experience."

He further said that all the tickets to Taj mahal on Wednesday were sold out on the occasion of Sharad Purnima.

"All the tickets for today were sold, also tomorrow's tickets are sold as well. To see the Taj Mahal, currently, there are five slots. The first slot starts at 8:30 AM and the last slot is from 10:30-11 PM. Over 250 people are allowed and all 250 tickets were sold out today," Patel said.

"I was waiting to witness this moment for so many days, I got this opportunity today. I felt good as it was my wish to witness the Taj Mahal on moon night," said Aman, a visitor.

( With inputs from ANI )

