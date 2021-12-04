Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist arrested in J-K's Budgam

By ANI | Published: December 4, 2021 03:20 PM2021-12-04T15:20:10+5:302021-12-04T15:30:03+5:30

Security forces have arrested an active terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in Central Kashmir's Budgam district today, informed local police.

The arrest came after a joint operation was conducted by the state police along with the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

