Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist arrested in J-K's Budgam
By ANI | Published: December 4, 2021 03:20 PM2021-12-04T15:20:10+5:302021-12-04T15:30:03+5:30
Security forces have arrested an active terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in Central Kashmir's Budgam district today, informed local police.
The arrest came after a joint operation was conducted by the state police along with the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor