Congress Cheif and opposite leader Sonia Gandhi turned 75 today, know her life in politics

Sonia Gandhi is the longest serving president of Indian National Congress, which is one of the leading party in the country. The political leader turned 75 today. Born on 9th December 1946, in Italy and leading Congress from 20 years Sonia Gandhi proved she is one of the best leader in the World. She was the first elected as member of parliament in Amethi parliamentary constituency in 1999.

Gandhi completed her higher education from Cambridge University, where she met Rajiv Gandhi and then the couple got married.

After marrying Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi enter in politics in 1997, and in the same year she was elected as the party's President, and she won the 2004 to 2009 years election.But after the election she decided to gave up her Post, instead and nominated finance minister Manmohan Singh for the same. She stepped down as the president of party in 2017, but returned to the post in 2019 after her son and MP, Rahul Gandhi, resigned from the post.

Even though she never got any public office, but she is one of the leading and influencing lady of the country. She is also one of the most powerful leading lady of country even in the world by magazines like Time and Forbes,listed her amongst the most powerful politician of Indian. And also Gandhi is inspiration for many other womens'.

And it's not wrong to say that she is the role model for many womens. Even Gandhi did something suprising today on her birthday, after the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in helicopter crash on Wednesday, Gandhi called off her birthday for showing respect to him.