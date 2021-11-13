Legal awareness programme on women empowerment organized in J-K's Pulwama

National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and Jammu and Kashmir legal services Authority (JKLSA) with support from the National Commission for Women held a legal awareness programme on women empowerment at Government Degree College for Women in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The main purpose of the programme was to educate the women about their rights guaranteed by the constitution and to make aware them regarding other laws. The participating women appreciated this step taken by the district administration of Pulwama.

Shakeela Wani, a participant said, the programme was held here to aware women of their legal rights.

"In the male-dominated society, women have always faced discrimination. Such kind of programme is an initiative towards making women empower and aware of their rights," Wani said.

Another participant, Sonubar Bhat expressed her happiness being there at the event and wished for more such programmes in various other places in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Women are very happy. They learnt about their legal rights guaranteed by the constitution. This kind of programme should take place in other parts of the district," Bhat said.

Speaking further, Bhat said "There are many cases where women face discrimination and violence in society as a result, the number of women suicide cases are very high. If they get to know about their legal rights, the number of cases can decrease."

