Leopard rescued from UP's Amroha

A forest department team on Saturday rescued a female leopard that had entered the Naugawan Sadat area of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district creating fear among the residents of the area, said the forest officials on Sunday.

The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Dev Mani Mishra said, "A female leopard has now been rescued, while a male leopard had previously rescued by the authorities from the area.'

The DFO informed that the rescued leopard has been sent to the Amangarh Tiger Reserve in the Bijnor district of the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

