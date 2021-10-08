LeT terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday killed a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in an encounter.

According to the police, terrorists fired upon a team of Srinagar police which also retaliated.

During the ensuing chance encounter, one terrorist was neutralized while another managed to escape.

Police said that according to the identity card recovered from the killed terrorist, he has been identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar of Trenz Shopian and was affiliated with proscribed LeT outfit. The police have also recovered arms and ammunition.

Five civilians were killed in targeted terror attacks in Kashmir earlier this week.

( With inputs from ANI )

