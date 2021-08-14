Let's recall countless, valiant sacrifices of our founding leaders, says VP Naidu on eve of I-Day

Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu greeted the nation on the eve of 75th Independence Day and recalled the countless, valiant sacrifices of our founding leaders.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the joyous occasion of our Independence Day. As we enter our 75th year of Independence, let us recall the countless, valiant sacrifices of our founding leaders who won our nation's freedom and resolve to strive towards building India of their dreams," said VP Naidu as per a release by Vice President's Secretariat.

"On this momentous occasion, let us also remember that the progress and wellbeing of our nation impinge on delivering the benefits of development and ensuring dignity of life to each and every individual in our country. This is the foundational belief behind our civilizational value of 'share and care'. We must work together to achieve the noble constitutional ideal of 'securing for all our citizens - justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity," the Vice President said.

The Vice President wrote, "On this joyous occasion of Independence Day, let us once again solemnly resolve to dedicate ourselves to rediscovering our inner strengths, to realizing the enormous potential of our people, and to give India its rightful place in the comity of nations."

The Nation is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence from the foreign rule. The whole country has been gripped by patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country by different ministries of Government of India, various state governments & Union Territories, the Armed Forces and general public alike to mark this momentous occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Nation in celebrating this historic 75th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2021. He will hoist the National Flag and deliver the customary Address to the Nation. It may be recalled that the Prime Minister had launched 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from Sabarmati Ashramat Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

