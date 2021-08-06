LG Anil Baijal chairs 23rd DDMA meeting to review COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Lieutenant Governor of NCT Delhi Anil Baijal on Friday chaired the 23rd meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital and preparedness in the coming months.

"The Health Department was advised to take all necessary steps relating to preparedness for any probable surge of infections in terms of augmenting hospital infrastructure and ensuring adequate availability of oxygen and drugs, besides ensuring timely conduct of serosurvey and optimum utilization of available genome sequencing capacity," said Baijal in a series of tweets.

In the virtual meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot, Chief Secretary, Dr VK Paul-NITI Aayog, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava, and other senior officials participated.

In the light of curbing the disease, it was advised to continue the test, treat, and track strategy.

"The strict enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour should continue with efforts towards vaccination with special focus on the vulnerable population," said the LG.

He stated that the Delhi government has decided to undertake aggressive and targeted surveillance and testing to map early warning signs of any resurgence for timely intervention.

Anil Baijal, while making a remark on the reopenings of schools and educational institutions, stated that advised by the experts it was decided to set up a committee of experts including officials of Education and Health Departments to finalize SOPs, evaluate the status of preparedness of the schools, vaccination of teachers and staff of the schools, etc for proceeding further in the matter.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the national capital reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

The recovery rate has stayed above 98.21 per cent for the 22nd consecutive day. The city has 516 active cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor