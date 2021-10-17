LG RK Mathur calls on Rajnath Singh, discusses various issues pertaining to Ladakh

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Sunday, informed the office of the Lieutenant Governor, Ladakh.

The LG discussed various issues pertaining to Ladakh with the Defence Minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

