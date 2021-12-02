Light drizzle expected in Delhi today: IMD

New Delhi, Dec 2 As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, there is a possibility of light rainfall over parts of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"Light intensity rain is expected to occur over parts of Delhi; Farukhnagar, Haryana; Debai, Narora, Sahaswan, Atrauli, Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh; Bharatpur and Mahandipur Balaji in Rajasthan during next two hours," the weather department said.

Shallow fog was observed in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh at 5.30 a.m. with a visibility of 500m in the national capital.

The maximum and minimum temperatures for the day have been pegged at 22 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius respectively, and the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 81 per cent.

On the air quality front, Delhi's overall AQI at 9.30 a.m. stood at 382, i.e. under the 'very poor' category.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 227 and 401, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', then 401 and between 500 is considered 'severe'.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain in the 'very poor' category on December 3 and December 4.

"Winds are likely to remain slow/calm during December 3 to 5 which are unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants. The outlook for subsequent five days: The air quality is likely to remain in very poor category. PM2.5 to be the predominant pollutant," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor