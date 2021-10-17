Light intensity rain to occur in parts of Delhi today

Light intensity rainfall will occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi during the next two hours, as per the India Meteorological Department.

The rain will occur in places including Karawal Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Red Fort, and Preet Vihar during the next two hours, IMD said.

Earlier last week in September several parts of Delhi received rainfall in the morning.

