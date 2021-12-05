Light intensity rains/drizzle to occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi and NCR in next two hours: IMD
By ANI | Published: December 5, 2021 11:16 PM2021-12-05T23:16:07+5:302021-12-05T23:25:17+5:30
Light intensity rain/drizzle will occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi and National Capital Region (Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Sohana, Rewari, Nuh (Haryana) Gulaoti (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
Light intensity rain/drizzle will occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi and National Capital Region (Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Sohana, Rewari, Nuh (Haryana) Gulaoti (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
"05/12/2021: 21:45 IST; Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, NCR ( Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Sohana, Rewari, Nuh (Haryana) Gulaoti (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," said IMD in a tweet.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app