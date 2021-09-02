Light to moderate rain likely over North, South Goa today, says IMD
By ANI | Published: September 2, 2021 03:37 AM2021-09-02T03:37:31+5:302021-09-02T03:45:02+5:30
Light to moderate spell of rain with short intense spells is very likely at a few places over North Goa and many places over South Goa during next 3-4 hours, as per a nowcast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.
Light to moderate spell of rain with short intense spells is very likely at a few places over North Goa and many places over South Goa during next 3-4 hours, as per a nowcast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.
Rain is likely to be accompanied by lightning and thunder.
As of 00:10 hours, clouds were approaching the talukas of Tiswadi, Mormugao, Salcette, Quepem, Canacona, etc.
Clouds were generally moving in the East southeast direction.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app