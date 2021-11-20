Light to moderate rain likely to occur in parts of Telangana in next 48 hrs: IMD

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places of Telangana in the next 48 hours, informed Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad on Saturday.

As per Dr Nagarathna, Director at Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, there will be a cloudy sky for the next 24 hours.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur in many parts of the city in the next 48 hours," she said.

"Surface winds are likely to be Easterlies/South-Easterlies with wind speeds around 10-15 kph," she added.

In a statement released by the meteorological centre, Hyderabad, the low-pressure area over South Interior Karnataka and adjoining North Interior Tamilnadu and Rayalaseema have become less marked.

Earlier on Friday, Nagarathna said that light to moderate rainfalls is also likely at various places in districts in the South, East and North-East of the state.

"Rainfall is thereafter expected to decrease in Telangana state and during the next 24 hours, Hyderabad city will receive very light to light rains at various places," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

