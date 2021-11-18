Lightning kills man in TN's Tirunelveli

Chennai, Nov 18 A 48-year-old man lost his life after being struck by lightning in Radhapuram area of Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu.

Muthu was grazing his cattle when the incident took place on Wednesday evening. After he failed to return home by evening, his relatives went in search of him and found his body with burn injuries.

Seven others were admitted to Tirunelveli district hospital after they were injured in lighting strikes.

Heavy rains lashed the district and water gushed into the Manakavalam Pillai corporation hospital causing inconvenience to patients and bystanders.

While heavy downpur continues in Tenkasi district, rains have taken a break at Kanyakumari where the northeast monsoon unleashed its fury last week rendering several people homeless.

