Live: India's 75th Independence Day Celebrations

India on Sunday will be celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, marking the 75th year of Independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and address the nation at the Red Fort. The Prime Minister had launched ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ from Sabarmati Ashram at Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.

