Live shell found in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
By ANI | Published: August 18, 2021 02:20 PM2021-08-18T14:20:30+5:302021-08-18T14:30:07+5:30
Jammu and Kashmir Police found a live shell in the Rajouri district of the union territory on Wednesday.
The shell was found in a nalla near the Sarol Sector, Chingus of the district, police said.
Further investigation is underway, and details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor