Live shell found in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir Police found a live shell in the Rajouri district of the union territory on Wednesday.

The shell was found in a nalla near the Sarol Sector, Chingus of the district, police said.

Further investigation is underway, and details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

