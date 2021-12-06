Locals celebrate 'Kesard Onji Dina' event in Karnataka's Mangaluru

Locals on Sunday celebrated 'Kesard Onji Dina' (a day in slushy water) with great pomp and show in Karnataka's Mangaluru.

Children and women participated in 'Kesard Onji Dina' which has been organized by Vijaya Yuva Sangama at Yekkur on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

According to the programme organiser, the purpose of this event is to create awareness about agriculture and sports associated with it.

The event included a running race, reverse running race, Kabaddi, volleyball, throw ball etc.

( With inputs from ANI )

