Locals welcome farmers as they reach Ludhiana after suspending protest against farm laws

Locals showered flower petals on farmers as they reached Punjab's Ludhiana from Delhi on Sunday after suspending their year-long protest against the three farm laws and other related issues.

Before vacating the site, the farmers at the Singhu border did kirtan, while those at the Tikri border were seen dancing to celebrate the success of their protest.

Farmers had been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

On December 9, the Samyukta Kissan Morcha the umbrella body under which the farmers had banded together announced the suspension of their year-long agitation after they received a letter from the Central government, with promises of forming a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and immediate withdrawal of cases against them immediately.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had said that all farmers will be leaving the protest sites by December 15.

The farmers are heading back to their respective states in large convoys of tractors and trucks, in the same way, they arrived at the sites at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri on the outskirts of the national capital a year ago, to protest the Centre's three agrarian laws.

The farmers will hold a review meeting on January 15. "If the government does not fulfil its promises, we could resume our agitation," the SKM had said in its statement.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament to repeal the farm laws.

( With inputs from ANI )

