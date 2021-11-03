Lokayukta raids head constable's house in MP, unearths assets worth Rs 4.39 cr

The Jabalpur Lokayukta has taken major action in the case of disproportionate assets in Madhya Pradesh. The Lokayukta raided the house and farm house of Madhya Pradesh Police Head Constable Sachchidanand Singh, which shocked everyone. During the operation, the squad seized crores of assets and several vehicles. Head Constable Sachchidanand Singh is currently posted at Tilwarghat police station. The action taken against the crorepati head constable has created a stir in the department. In the operation carried out on Tuesday, the Lokayukta team seized assets worth Rs 4.39 crore and 14 vehicles.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Lokayukta) JP Verma said, "During the raid, our team found assets worth Rs 4.39 crore, farm houses, vehicles, farmland, jewelery, 14 vehicles and other essentials." Now further action will be taken in this regard, said JP Verma.