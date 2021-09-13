"Love letter from favorite agency": Raghav Chadha on ED notice to AAP
By ANI | Published: September 13, 2021 12:32 PM2021-09-13T12:32:24+5:302021-09-13T12:40:02+5:30
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha on Monday said that the party has received notice from Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Chadha tweeted, "In a first, AAP receives a love letter from Modi Government's favorite agency - the Enforcement Directorate."
The AAP national spokesperson said that he will hold a press conference today to expose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"I will address an important press conference today, 1:30 pm at AAP Headquarters in Delhi - to expose the political witch hunt of AAP by a rattled BJP," his tweet continued.
