Low-lying areas of Prayagraj inundated as water level rises in rivers Ganga, Yamuna due to monsoon rains
By ANI | Published: August 6, 2021 11:36 AM2021-08-06T11:36:54+5:302021-08-06T11:45:13+5:30
As monsoon rains increase the water level in rivers Ganga and Yamuna, the low-lying areas of Prayagraj have been inundated and the administration is on high alert.
The people including shopkeepers and boat owners living in the low-lying areas at Sangam moved to safer places.
Water also entered the 'Bade Hanuman Mandir' near Sangam at Prayagraj on Thursday.
"Today Ganga has bathed Lord Hanuman, which is a very auspicious event. I just want to request everyone to worship Lord Hanuman and Ganga river and also follow all the COVID-19 rules while coming to the temple," said the temple priest.
( With inputs from ANI )
