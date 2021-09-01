LPG cylinder rates hiked by Rs 25, here's how much you'll have to pay from today

Prices of domestic LPG cylinder have been hiked once again. In just 15 days, non-subsidized LPG cylinders have become expensive by Rs 50. From today, onwards, i.e. on September 1, there will be an increase of Rs 25. In August, the price of cooking gas was increased by ₹25 per cylinder. Prior to that, the LPG cylinder rates were hiked by ₹25.50 in July. Since the cooking gas prices witnessed a surge for two months in a row.

In Delhi, the price of a 14.2 kg non-subsidized LPG cylinder has now gone up by Rs 25. After this increase, the price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder has gone up to Rs 884.50 in Delhi. In July, August, prices had gone up significantly, however, there was no change in the price of domestic cylinders in May and June. In April, the price of LPG cylinders was reduced by Rs 10. In Delhi, the price of an LPG cylinder was Rs 694 in January this year, which was increased to Rs 719 per cylinder in February. On February 15, the price was increased to Rs 769. After this, on February 25, the price of LPG cylinder was increased to Rs 794. In March, the price of LPG cylinder was raised to Rs 819. Since January this year, LPG prices have increased by ₹165 per cylinder. Notably, the prices of LPG cylinder are on the rise for the last two-three months.

