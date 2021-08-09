LPU announces cash rewards for Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia

Jalandhar-based Lovely Professional University has announced cash rewards for its students Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia worth Rs 50 lakhs and Rs 10 lakhs respectively after they won medals for the country at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged a gold medal for India on Saturday and as a result, India registered its first-ever gold in athletics at the Games, while Indian wrestler and Bajrang Punia won a bronze medal in the men's freestyle 65 kg category.

According to an official statement from LPU, Chopra is pursuing his Bachelors in Arts (B.A.) from the University and Punia is pursuing his MA in Public Administration from LPU.

"Lovely Professional University (LPU) will gift Rs 50 lakhs to Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who is pursuing his Bachelors in Arts (B.A.) from the university. Neeraj has made billions of Indians proud by winning Gold in the Javelin throw event at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The University will also reward wrestler Bajrang Punia with Rs 10 lakhs for winning the Bronze Medal in the men's freestyle 65 kg wrestling category. Bajrang, who is pursuing his MA in Public Administration from LPU, beat his rival DauletNiyazbekov of Kazakhstan to clinch an 8-0 victory at the Tokyo Olympics 2020," read the statement.

LPU Chancellor Ashok Mittal said, "We are extremely proud and fortunate to count them as our students and look forward to welcoming these brave hearts back at the campus."

The university recently announced a reward of Rs 70 lakh for its students who won medals as a part of the Indian Hocket Team as well.

( With inputs from ANI )

