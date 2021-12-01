Lucknow investor wins PETA Award

Lucknow, Dec 1 In view of International Volunteer Day on December 5, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has named Lucknow equity investor Rohit Gurnani its 2021 Volunteer of the Year.

Gurnani first went vegan five years ago, and since then, has worked alongside PETA India to oppose speciesism - the archaic idea that other animals are inferior to humans and ours to exploit at will.

His activities have included local vegan outreach and participating in street theatre-style PETA India demonstrations to discourage meat-eating, leather-wearing, and keeping birds in cages.

PETA India Senior Campaigns Coordinator, Radhika Suryavanshi, said in an official statement, "Rohit understands that kindness to animals and the planet is the greatest investment of all. PETA India is delighted to recognise him for helping animals at every turn, whether that is by speaking up for animals online or taking part in demonstrations."

Recognising the devastating role that meat, egg, and dairy production plays in the climate crisis, Gurnani has also worked with environmental groups to promote emissions-slashing vegan foods.

A study in the journal Nature found that greenhouse gas emissions from food systems would be reduced by more than half if the world turned to a mainly plant-based diet by 2050.

Researchers at the University of Oxford found that every person who goes vegan lowers their carbon footprint from food by up to 73 per cent, and vegans spare nearly 200 animals per year.

