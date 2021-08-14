Lucknow shop comes up with Tricolour sweets ahead of Independence Day

Ahead of Independence Day, a shop in Lucknow comes up with hues of tricolour in sweets and other food items.

"The flag's tricolour has meaning and I think somewhere it is related to food. With that theme in mind, we have amalgamated them with our food like saffron is found in Kashmir, for white we use milk in our sweet and for green we have pistas and spinach used in namkeens," Ravinder Gupta the owner of the shop Chhappan Bhog told ANI.

"We tried to infuse the tricolour in our sweets and namkeens for the celebration of 75th Independence day. In India's map we have added a Golden bird to signify the Golden Sparrow which indicates to ancient India," he further added.

"We've done innovation in several sweets, especially in Ghevar. We are following our core values with a little twist," said Kshitij Gupta, Marketing & PR head, Chhappan Bhog.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor