Luizinho Faleiro to file nomination papers for Rajya Sabha election on Monday

Former Goa Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro will file nomination papers in West Bengal Assembly on Monday for election to Rajya Sabha.

Earlier on Saturday, TMC nominated Faleiro as the Rajya Sabha candidate.

"We are extremely pleased to nominate @luizinhofaleiro to the Upper House of the Parliament. We are confident that his efforts towards serving the nation shall be appreciated widely by our people!" tweeted the official account of AITC.

In a huge setback to Congress ahead of Goa Assembly elections next year, Faleiro joined Trinamool Congress on September 29 after quitting the Congress party and resigning as a member of the Goa Legislative Assembly.

At the time of joining TMC, Faleiro said, "Mamata Banerjee has fought and succeeded in stopping Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from entering Bengal. She symbolises woman empowerment - she can bring the country back on the track of development and progress."

TMC nominated Faleiro's name for the vacancy created in the Upper House after the exit of party member Arpita Ghosh.

( With inputs from ANI )

