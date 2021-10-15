Madhya Pradesh CM celebrates 'Dusshera Vahana Puja' at his residence

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan celebrated 'Dusshera Vahana Puja' at his residence on Friday.

He extended Dusshera wishes to the entire country.

"I wish everyone a very happy Vijaydashmi. We should pledge to end all evils present within us and in society," he said.

Chouhan also performed 'Ravan Dahan' at his residence in Bhopal.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the invincible Buffalo king Mahishasura. The occasion is also seen as the day when Lord Ram defeated Ravana, which marks the triumph of good over evil.

Northern India celebrates this day as victory of Hindu Lord Rama over demon Ravana. On the day of Dussehra, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnad are burnt.

( With inputs from ANI )

