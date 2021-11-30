Madhya Pradesh CM chairs emergency meeting on COVID19

Madhya Pradesh Home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired an emergency meeting on COVID19 and directed district officials to ensure sufficient supply of oxygen plants.

While speaking tohere in Bhopal, Mishra said, "Chief Minister held an emergency meeting on COVID-19. He has given directions to all the district officials to ensure sufficient supply of oxygen plants, ventilators, concentrators, Remdisivirs, and to increase the quantity of testing as well."

Mishra added that the Cabinet today has approved a maintenance sum for the Sanjay Gandhi Thermal Power Station and repairment of the flood-damaged dams of the Gandhi Sagar Dam.

"An amendment motion worth Rs 50 crore in the MSME Vikas Niti 2021 has been given approval for improvement in the production of rice consumption. Food Processing Department will receive an investment of Rs 50 crores," Mishra further added.

Bhopal has reported 16 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The Chief Minister instructed the Collector to take all necessary measures such as conducting contact tracing and increasing the number of tests.

CM further instructed the health department to create small containment zones when needed. Chouhan appealed to the people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour especially at the airport and the railway station. To prepare a complete action plan and keep the entire administration on alert. CM himself will also come out to give impetus to the awareness campaign.

The Chief Minister instructed the health department to review all the machinery used in the treatment of COVID19 in all the hospitals, especially in the children's ward.

The CM has further ordered a complete presentation in the committee of the district crisis management by 10 am on December 1.

( With inputs from ANI )

