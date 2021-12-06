Madhya Pradesh Cong leader Noori Khan withdraws resignation from party posts

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader from Ujjain, Noori Khan, who had tendered her resignation on Sunday from all posts of the party, has withdrawn her resignation.

In a tweet on Monday, Khan wrote, "After discussing with Kamal Nath ji, I have put my whole point in front of the party. For the first time in 22 years, I had offered to resign. Somewhere there was a pain inside me. But I am withdrawing my resignation keeping faith in the leadership of Kamal Nath ji."

Earlier, in her resignation letter, Khan highlighted that the Congress party has a discriminatory attitude towards the minority community and added that 'talents are not given a chance in the party just because they belong to the minority class.'

The letter in Hindi said, "Congress party is of a discriminatory attitude towards the minority community. Talents are not given a chance in the party just because they belong to the minority class. This is not just a political allegation, it is factual. Estimate, how many, presidents in district congress committees are from minority groups in the districts of the state?"

"In other Congress organizations of the state, there is no state president from the minority class. I myself feel that I work with hard work and dedication...and just because I belong to a particular class, I am not put on a responsible post in the party," Khan alleged.

The Congress leader, who is also a member of the state's minority commission, further alleged that the talk of fighting communal organizations is only on paper and if it cannot get implemented in Congress party, then it is an attempt to turn away from the party's ideology.

Noori Khan requested Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath to accept her resignation from the post.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections will take place in 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

