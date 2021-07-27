Madhya Pradesh: Dispute over price of Samosa leads to death of a man

In a shocking incident, a youth died over a dispute on increased price of Samosa in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh. The incodent took place on July 22 at Bandha village under Amarkantak police station of the district

The victime identified as Bajru Jaiswal (30) went to a samosa stall with his friends. The woma shop-owner asked him to pay Rs 20 for each samosa. Jaiswal asked the woman why the price of samosa was so high, earlier it was available for Rs 7.50 a piece. The woman shopkeeper identified as Kanchan Sahu, explained that she had decided to increase the price because of inflation. This led to altercation between the shopkeeper and Bajru.

After which the woman lodged a complaint against Bajru in police station. A case was registered against the youth. Bajru after recording his statement in police station, he reached the Samosa stall on July 23 and had an altercation with the stall owner.

After the fight, he allegedly poured petrol on him and set himself afire. The onlookers doused the fire and took him to a nearby community health centre. He was referred to the district hospital where he died on July 24.

The video of the whole incident went viral on the social media in which he claimed that he was set afire by Kanchan Sahu and was also beaten by a policeman. The stall owner Kanchan Sahu told journalists that her family members had been threatened by Jaiswal’s family. “We are living under threat as they (Jaiswal’s family members)are threatening us with dire consequences,” she said. Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Ashish Bharande said that prima facie it seemed to be a case of suicide.

"Probe ordered into the matter. Eyewitness has claimed that Bajru Jaiswal had allegedly poured petrol on him & set himself afire. He was referred to hospital where he died: Ashish Bharande, SDOP".



